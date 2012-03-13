FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MBF Clearing says acted in customers' best interest
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 13, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 6 years

MBF Clearing says acted in customers' best interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - MBF Clearing Corp said on Tuesday it had acted in the best interest of its customers and placed customer funds in a JP Morgan government money market account two days after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

MBF made the statement in response to a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission lawsuit against the firm alleging it failed to segregate customer funds properly.

The firm also said that after the collapse of MF Global in October, MBF took on losses incurred by its customers and made them whole.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.