FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond insurer MBIA's net income rises on pre-tax gains
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Bond insurer MBIA's net income rises on pre-tax gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. bond insurer MBIA Inc’s second-quarter net income rose more than four-fold, helped by a $1.2 billion pre-tax unrealized gains on insured credit derivatives.

MBIA shares rose 6 percent in extended trade. They closed at $8.76 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s net income available to common shareholders rose to $581 million, or $2.98 per share, from $137 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

MBIA’s total premiums earned in the U.S. public finance insurance segment rose 23 percent to $130 million.

The company reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $152 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of $161 million a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.