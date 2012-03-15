FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MBIA settles with UBS over restructuring-sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

MBIA settles with UBS over restructuring-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - UBS AG has agreed to settle litigation against MBIA Inc, challenging the bond insurer’s 2009 restructuring, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The settlement calls for credit default swaps to be commuted in exchange for a cash payment, the people said. The people declined to be identified because the settlement has not been confirmed publicly.

UBS had earlier revealed in a regulatory filing that it had agreed to a settlement in principle with a monoline insurer, and described some of its terms. That filing did not identify MBIA by name.

MBIA and UBS had no immediate comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.