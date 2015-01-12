FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MBK, Macquarie launch plan to sell S.Korean pay-TV firm for up to $2.9 bln-sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 12, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

MBK, Macquarie launch plan to sell S.Korean pay-TV firm for up to $2.9 bln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian private equity firm MBK Partners and Australian bank Macquarie Group have launched plans to sell jointly owned South Korean cable TV operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope could be worth up to $2.9 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Monday.

Letters have been sent to other Korean cable TV firms encouraging them to bid for the country’s fifth-biggest pay-TV operator by subscriber numbers, one person said, declining to be identified as the sale process was private. Buying C&M would secure a No.2 position behind industry leader KT Corp for at least four local competitors in the country’s fragmented pay-TV market.

MBK and Macquarie first jointly acquired more than a 90 percent stake in C&M in 2008, paying around 2.1 trillion won ($1.94 billion). C&M made 660 billion won in revenue in 2013.

The people familiar with the matter said the sellers expect the business to fetch about 8-10 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the multiple range for valuations in the cable TV industry globally.

C&M’s EBITDA in 2013 was 310 billion won, giving a targeted price tag range of 2.48 trillion won to 3.1 trillion won. C&M had 2.4 million subscribers as of September 2014.

Goldman Sachs is advising MBK and Macquarie on the sale.

A media representative for MBK declined comment. Macquarie did not have an immediate comment. A spokesman for C&M could not be immediately reached.

$1 = 1,080.6900 won Reporting by Joyce Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.