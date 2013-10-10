FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's MBSB to raise $468 with rights issue
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's MBSB to raise $468 with rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Building Society Bhd, which provides personal loans, said on Thursday it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion ringgit ($468.75 million) by issuing renounceable rights, to expand its financing business.

Renounceable rights have a value and can be traded. The Employees Provident Fund, MBSB’s largest shareholder with a 64.7 percent stake, has provided a “written undertaking” to participate, MBSB said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

The total funds raised from the exercise, which will depend on the final issue price and quantity of rights, will be utilized within six months. ($1 = 3.2000 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.