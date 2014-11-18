Malaysia Building Society eyes second structured covered sukuk-IFR

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (IFR) - Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) is planning a second issuance of its structured covered sukuk commodity murabaha programme.

The proposed deal will come nearly a year after the government-owned company sold a debut 495 million ringgit multi-tranche transaction via sole lead manager RHB Investment Bank.

The second issue is targeted to raise up to 700 million ringgit ($209 million). MBSB is hoping to extend the tenors to 10 years in the new issue. The debut bond offered tenors from 1 to 7 years with coupons ranging from 3.84 percent to 4.68 percent.

The outstanding bonds have rallied since then, with spreads tightening to around 60 basis points from the reoffer spreads of an average 80 basis points to 90 basis points. This has prompted MBSB to consider a second drawdown from the programme.

Demand is expected to be strong, especially in view of the proposed merger among CIMB Islamic Bank, RHB Islamic Bank and MBSB into a mega Islamic bank.

RAM Ratings has put MBSB on a positive rating watch as a result. The bonds are rated AA1, higher than the A2 corporate rating for MBSB.

RHB will be leading the deal again, and may be joined by one or two other banks. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey at IFR; Editing by Sunil Nair)