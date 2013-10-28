FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MBSB, unit to raise $2.2 billion ringgit with sukuk
October 28, 2013 / 1:23 PM / 4 years ago

MBSB, unit to raise $2.2 billion ringgit with sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB), a loan provider, said on Monday it would raise 7 billion ringgit ($2.22 billion) through Islamic bonds or sukuk, having received approval from the securities commission.

MBSB plans to raise 3 billion ringgit with a 15-year sukuk program as part of its fundraising, while its wholly-owned subsidiary Jana Kapital Sdn Bhd will raise 4 billion ringgit with a 16-year sukuk program, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

Malaysia’s sukuk market, which stood at 492.1 billion ringgit as of June according to figures from the central bank, is the world’s largest of its kind.

MBSB said earlier this month it would raise up to 1.5 billion ringgit with renounceable rights. ($1 = 3.1568 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

