BRIEF-MC-link announces start of second exercise period for 2013-2015 warrants
January 29, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MC-link announces start of second exercise period for 2013-2015 warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29(Reuters) - MC-link SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday the start on Feb. 2 of the second and last exercise period for its 2013-2015 warrants

* The warrants’ holders can subscribe to one newly issued share for every two warrants held

* The exercise price will be set at 9.05 euros ($10) and the exercise period will end on Feb. 13

* Warrants not exercised in this period will loose all its rights and become not valid

$1 = 0.8855 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
