BRIEF-MC-link announces start of second exercise period for 2013-2015 warrants

Jan 29(Reuters) - MC-link SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday the start on Feb. 2 of the second and last exercise period for its 2013-2015 warrants

* The warrants’ holders can subscribe to one newly issued share for every two warrants held

* The exercise price will be set at 9.05 euros ($10) and the exercise period will end on Feb. 13

* Warrants not exercised in this period will loose all its rights and become not valid

