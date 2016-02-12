Mauritius' MCB Group pretax profit up 9 pct in Q2

PORT LOUIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank Group’s (MCB) pretax profit rose 9 percent to 2.0 billion rupees ($56 million) in its second quarter to Dec. 31 compared with the same period the year before, helped by higher net interest income, it said on Friday.

MCB Group said in a statement net interest income grew 6.3 percent to 2.17 billion rupees.

The lender said foreign-sourced income accounted for more than 50 percent of earnings, helped by growth in the contribution by the international segment of MCB Ltd and the group’s overseas entities.

The bank also has operations in Madagascar, Maldives, Seychelles, Mayotte, Mozambique, Reunion island and has representative offices in Nairobi and Johannesburg.

“On current trends, MCB Group results for FY (full-year)2015/16 are projected to improve compared to last year,” it said in a statement, adding it would closely monitor challenging economic and financial conditions both globally and regionally.