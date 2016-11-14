FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritian lender MCB posts 8 pct rise in first-quarter pretax profit
November 14, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

Mauritian lender MCB posts 8 pct rise in first-quarter pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank Group's (MCB) pretax profit rose 8 percent year on year to 2.05 billion rupees ($57.34 million) in its fiscal first quarter to Sept. 30, driven by higher net interest income.

MCB Group said on Monday that net interest income grew 5 percent to 2.33 billion rupees on the back of increased investment in government securities.

"On current trends, results for the semester to December 2016 are projected to improve on last year," MCB said.

Earnings per share rose to 6.70 rupees from 6.49 rupees. ($1 = 35.7500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
