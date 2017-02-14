PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank Group's first-half pretax profit rose 9.5 percent to 4.27 billion rupees ($121 million)from a year ago, helped by higher net interest income, it said on Tuesday.

MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in the east Africa and Indian Ocean region, said its net interest income had risen 8.0 percent due to its investments in Treasury bills and government securities which had also delivered an improvement in average yields.

The bank, which said its earnings per share rose to 14.13 rupees from 13.20 rupees, added that it expected an improvement in full-year profit.

($1 = 35.3500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana and David Holmes)