BRIEF-Banimmo sells office building in Antwerp
* Banimmo signed sale of 100 percent of shares of company Tervueren Invest NV to a well-known player in real estate sector
PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank Group's first-half pretax profit rose 9.5 percent to 4.27 billion rupees ($121 million)from a year ago, helped by higher net interest income, it said on Tuesday.
MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in the east Africa and Indian Ocean region, said its net interest income had risen 8.0 percent due to its investments in Treasury bills and government securities which had also delivered an improvement in average yields.
The bank, which said its earnings per share rose to 14.13 rupees from 13.20 rupees, added that it expected an improvement in full-year profit.
($1 = 35.3500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana and David Holmes)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked creditors for an extension of a waiver for a loan covenant violation until the end of March, financial sources who were briefed on the matter said.