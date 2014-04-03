FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mcbride says unlikely to meet year expectations as revenue falls
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mcbride says unlikely to meet year expectations as revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Mcbride Plc

* Group revenue at constant currency was 4% lower than prior year

* Private label revenue declined by 2% due to extraordinarily weak retail environment affecting our customers in uk and italy

* Expect an improvement in performance in our q4 as a consequence of planned project launche

* Given market unpredictability, unlikely will meet market expectations for year ending june 2014.

* Strategic review likely to lead to a significant restructuring of our activities, including capacity reduction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.