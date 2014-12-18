FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McBride names Rik De Vos as new CEO
December 18, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-McBride names Rik De Vos as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - McBride Plc

* Today announces appointment of Rik De Vos as chief executive officer

* He will take up role during Q1 of 2015 on a date yet to be confirmed

* Rik is currently Global General Manager for the Flexible Foam division of Recticel, the quoted Belgian company

* Until Rik’s arrival company’s executive management team will report to Iain napier, chairman of Mcbride

* Current CEO Chris Bull will leave board with immediate effect but will make himself available to ensure an orderly handover

* There has been no material change in the trading or financial prospects of the Group since McBride issued its AGM & Interim Management Statement on 20 October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
