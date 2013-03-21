FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK's McBride expects poor Europe demand to hit profit
March 21, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK's McBride expects poor Europe demand to hit profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Private label goods supplier McBride said full year sales would fall 3 percent short of expectations with profit also down, hit by poor consumer demand in Western Europe.

McBride, which makes household cleaning goods and personal care products for retailers, on Thursday said group revenue at constant currency for the period Jan. 1 to Mar. 20 was 6 percent down from the prior year on the back of lower volumes.

The company said it expected tough trading conditions to continue into its fourth quarter, although it was confident of seeing growth in private label revenue during the period, and said it was taking action to accelerate cost reduction plans.

The euro zone debt crisis and difficult economic outlook has limited household incomes and consumer spending across the bloc, slowing economic recovery.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
