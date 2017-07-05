July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's
biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order
book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum
slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the
country's general election.
The company, which returned to the London stock market in
November 2015 after just under eight years in private hands,
said its forward order book had grown by 241 million pounds
($311.3 million) since March 1.
"The market for high-quality retirement housing remains
strong notwithstanding any potential uncertainty as a result of
the UK General Election outcome and the underlying housing
market continues to be supported by low interest rates, good
mortgage availability and low levels of unemployment," CEO Clive
Fenton said.
McCarthy & Stone has been making "good progress" in
rebuilding its forward order book after the shortfall it
experienced following Britain's vote to exit the European Union,
it said.
UK's housebuilding market was weakened by the Brexit vote,
which weighed on McCarthy's half-year results. The company also
warned of some impact on current-year growth due to a weak
forward order book and a more measured approach to land
negotiation.
The firm said, however, that current uncertainty in the
market could have a modest impact on the timing of conversion of
existing reservations into completions.
National elections can often dampen demand as buyers put off
major purchases.
Average selling prices was over 280,000 pounds per unit
during the period, up from 265,000 pounds a year earlier, with
total forward sales including legal completions to date in line
with 2016 at 659 million pounds, McCarthy said.
($1 = 0.7742 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)