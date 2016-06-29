Housebuilder McCarthy & Stone warns on Brexit impact

June 29 (Reuters) - Retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone Plc raised concerns about its ability to meet its full-year sales volume growth target of 20 percent as UK’s decision to leave the European Union clouded the residential market.

The company’s shares fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday, adding to the 30 percent drop since the results of the referendum came out on Friday. The broader market was on the path of recovery after a two-day selloff.

Britain’s biggest builder of homes for retired people warned that the timing and cost of converting its sales order book into housing completions could be impacted by the uncertainty surrounding UK’s exit from the bloc.

“There obviously remains a risk that some of these reservations fail to complete following the recent Euro vote,” Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a client note.

Holding a majority market share of the UK retirement homes market as the first British developer to offer owner-occupied retirement housing in 1977, McCarthy has gained sharply since re-listing in London last year.

McCarthy & Stone said on Wednesday that forward sales stood at about 426 million pounds ($575.23 million) at June 24, up 23 percent from a year earlier and enough to deliver full-year completions in line with market expectations in normal conditions.

However, customers could defer decisions as the market remains uncertain after the Brexit vote. Top economists say a recession is on the cards, prompting fears of higher unemployment, falling consumer confidence and lower housing demand.

McCarthy & Stone’s shares were down 2.2 percent at 165.1 pence at 0250 GMT, featuring among the top losers of the London midcap index, which was up 2.8 percent. The stock was trading below its IPO price of 180 pence. ($1 = 0.7406 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)