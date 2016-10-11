FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Housebuilder McCarthy & Stone says trading more stable after Brexit dip
October 11, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

Housebuilder McCarthy & Stone says trading more stable after Brexit dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of retirement homes, said business had returned to more normal levels in the five weeks since the end of August, after a slowdown following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company said in September that it was seeing more property reservations cancelled in the wake of the Brexit vote as potential customers did not want to sell their existing homes in a weak market.

McCarthy & Stone said on Tuesday that it had seen a rise in new enquiries and first time visitors to its developments had been "noticeably ahead" of last year.

The housebuilder also said its finance boss Nick Maddock was leaving to take up the CFO position at building materials supplier SIG Plc.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
