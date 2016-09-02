FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
McCarthy & Stone housing cancellations rise post Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 2, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

McCarthy & Stone housing cancellations rise post Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, said it had seen fewer new house reservations and increased cancellations following the country's decision to leave the European Union.

The company reported some weakness in the housing market since its trading update on June 29, when it raised concerns about its ability to meet its sales volume growth target of about 15 percent for the year ending August 31, 2017.

Whilst there had been some improvement in consumer sentiment during the month of August, it was too early to know whether the improved conditions would persist into the rest of the current financial year, McCarthy & Stone said on Friday. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.