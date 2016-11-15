FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCarthy sees some impact on current year growth after Brexit vote
November 15, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

McCarthy sees some impact on current year growth after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British housebuilder McCarthy & Stone Plc said Britain's vote to leave the European Union is expected to have "some impact" on its current-year growth, especially in the first half, due to a weak forward order book and a more measured approach to land negotiation.

However, Britain's biggest builder of retirement homes said it had seen evidence of improved customer sentiment and a return to normal trading conditions after sentiment took a hit in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum on June 23.

McCarthy kept its medium-term target of building and selling 3,000 units every year unchanged on Tuesday, as it reported a 19 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 105 million pounds ($131.09 million) in the year ended Aug. 31.

$1 = 0.8010 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

