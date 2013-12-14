FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Chesapeake CEO McClendon, partnership file to raise up to $2 bln
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-Chesapeake CEO McClendon, partnership file to raise up to $2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - A partnership related to Chesapeake Energy Corp’s former Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon filed for a public offering on Friday to raise up to $2 billion to buy and drill oil and gas properties within the United States.

The partnership, American Energy Capital Partners LP (AECP)is offering 100 million units at a price of $20 each, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC filing:)

AECP’s operations will be managed by AECP Management LLC, which was founded by McClendon in July this year, the filing said.

An energy firm run by McClendon said in early October that it had raised $1.7 billion to drill on shale acreage in Ohio’s Utica Shale.

A spokesman for McClendon, Steven Lipin, was not immediately available for comment.

McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake in 1989, left in April after clashes over spending with the company’s board and a series of Reuters’ investigations led to civil and criminal probes of the company.

An internal investigation by Chesapeake’s board has cleared McClendon of any intentional wrongdoing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.