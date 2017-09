Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mccoll’s Retail Group Plc

* Strong growth in total sales, up 5.0% in Q4 and 4.2% year to date

* Q4 like-for-like sales slightly down year on year (-1.0%) but ahead 0.7% for year to date

* We expect the 2014 results to be broadly in line with expectations

* Convenience estate development delivered in line with plans set out at IPO

* Successful completion of Post Office conversion project