McCormick to buy Chinese spices co for $141.5 mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Spice maker McCormick & Co Inc said it will buy privately held Wuhan Asia-Pacific Condiments Co Ltd (WAPC) for about 900 million yuan ($141.5 million) to expand its business in China.

WAPC’s DaQiao and ChuShiLe brand bouillon products are market leaders in central China, McCormick said.

The company expects the deal to start adding to its earnings in 2014 and be fully accretive in 2015.

McCormick, which began in 1889 as a door-to-door business operating out of a room and a cellar, sells spices, herbs, seasoning blends and sauces to grocers, warehouse clubs and discount and drug stores.

Sparks, Maryland-based McCormick will incur about $4 million in costs related to the deal before its close in mid-2013.

Shares of McCormick were flat at $60.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.