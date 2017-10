(Corrects headline to show that the company’s CFO will be stepping down, not CEO)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oct 11 (Reuters) - McCoy Corp : * Announces management changes * Says Milica Stolic will step down as chief financial officer * Says Stolic will continue her responsibilities until the end of the year * Says McCoy will initiate a search for Stolic’s replacement immediately * Source text * Further company coverage