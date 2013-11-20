FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McDermott awarded EPCI & commissioning contract in the Arabian Gulf
November 20, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-McDermott awarded EPCI & commissioning contract in the Arabian Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc : * Awarded epci & commissioning contract in the arabian gulf * Says value of contract is about US$ 200 million and will be included in

mcdermott’s fourth quarter 2013 backlog * Says its units was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and

installation project in the arabian gulf * Installation will be carried out using vessels from global fleet which are

expected to mobilize in end of Q2 2014 * Says project completion, including hookup and commissioning, is expected

during the first quarter of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
