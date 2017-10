The former chair of the private equity practice at Schulte Roth & Zabel has moved to McDermott Will & Emery.

Robert Goldstein, who was at Schulte Roth for 17 years, is now head of McDermott’s New York private equity team and corporate & transactional practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cATe27