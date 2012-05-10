UPDATE 1-McDermott 1st-qtr profit beats estimates; shares up

* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.15

* Q1 rev $727 mln vs est $834.8 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc’s first-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ estimates on lower costs and the engineering company said backlog increased by a fifth, sending its shares up 8 percent in extended trade.

Total costs and expenses fell 19 percent to $643.8 million.

The company’s backlog for the quarter was $5.8 billion, up 21 percent. Quarterly bookings came in at $2.65 billion.

U.S. engineering firms have been benefiting from a rise in backlog of work in energy and mining, driven by higher demand for commodities.

Larger peer Fluor Corp last week reported an estimate-topping rise in quarterly profit, and predicted even more project awards later this year.

For January-March, Houston, Texas-based McDermott posted income from continuing operations of $59.3 million, or 25 cents per share, down from $68.8 million, or 29 cents per share, last year.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $727.7 million on lower marine activity in the Asia Pacific segment.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 15 cents per share on revenue of $834.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 58 percent of their value over the past year, were up 86 cents at $10.75 in after-market trade.