McDermott's shares could rise 35 pct next year on turnaround plans - Barron's

May 25 (Reuters) - McDermott International’s shares are likely to rise more than 35 percent in the next year as it sheds more of its money-losing deals and starts to profit from newer ones serving operators closer to shore, Barron’s reported, citing an estimate by hedge fund Royal Capital Management.

The construction and engineering company's Chief Executive David Dickson, who has refocused the business to reflect the challenges of deep-water drilling and reality of lower prices, expects McDermott to report an operating profit this year, the financial newspaper said on Saturday. (on.barrons.com/1KgawbU)

“We’ve moved from survival to where the investment community has confidence in our ability to execute. The loss of confidence ended in March when we showed our cash position,” Dickson told Barron‘s.

This turnaround would have been faster if the oil prices had not plunged in the latter half of 2014, Barron’s said.

Robert Medway, founder of Royal Capital in New York, thinks the stock ultimately will get back to $11.50 if oil prices stabilize, the report said (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)