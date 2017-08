OAK BROOK, IL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - McDonald's has completed the shift in its U.S. supply chain to only using chickens raised without antibiotics important to human medicine months ahead of schedule, McDonald's USA president Mike Andres told reporters on Monday.

The company had previously estimated that the change would be completed by March of 2017. (Reporting By Tom Polansek. Writing by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago.)