5 months ago
McDonald's Quarter Pounders to be made with fresh beef
March 30, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 5 months ago

McDonald's Quarter Pounders to be made with fresh beef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Fast food giant McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it would make its Quarter Pounder burgers with fresh beef, prepared when ordered, by mid-2018 in most of its restaurants.

The company has been implementing changes to attract more diners, phasing out the use of eggs from caged hens by 2025, and also removing artificial preservatives and high fructose corn syrup from its food.

McDonald's said it tested the new Quarter Pounders in about 400 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

