McDonald's makes happy meal out of jumbo bond

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (IFR) - A conservative bookbuild worked well for McDonald’s this week, as it drew almost US$40bn of orders for a US$6bn five-tranche bond despite worries about leverage under a new turnaround plan.

The burger giant was careful to hold an investor call before coming to market, aware that a recent downgrade to Baa1/BBB+ by Moody’s and S&P was also on the minds of market participants.

The borrower began building its order books with initial price thoughts that implied generous new issue concessions of around 40bp.

A rush of orders followed, enabling McDonald’s to pull levels 25bp-35bp inside IPTs on all five tranches, leaving the issuer paying final new issue concessions of 7bp-12bp.

Final books were US$38.7bn, with orders of between US$8.6bn-$9.8bn on each of the 5, 10 and 30-year tranches.

That was a good result for McDonald‘s, whose ambitious turnaround plan is starting to take hold - and especially as it sacrificed ratings to return money to shareholders.

On November 10, the company said it planned to issue debt to finance an additional US$10bn cash payment to shareholders by the end of 2016 - a decision that triggered the downgrades.

“There had been some negative headlines around MCD, and that is one of the reasons I think they started so wide,” said a banker away from the deal. “They were extremely conservative.”

In an effort to keep concessions at a reasonable level, the banker said, McDonald’s kept the size of the bond at US$6bn - even though there was scope for a much larger deal.

“They didn’t want to pay up too much,” the banker told IFR. “To do US$10bn, they would have had to come with a larger concession.”

COMFORTABLE

Part of the reason for the strong demand, another banker said, is that investors had become more comfortable with the company’s turnaround strategy.

McDonald’s recently said it will not spin off its properties into a real estate investment trust, easing investor concerns that it might mimic Yum Brands, a banker said, in taking drastic action to please shareholders.

Rival fast food giant Yum, which has KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut under its umbrella, announced a spin-off of its fast-growing Chinese business.

Yum’s move sparked a downgrade to junk as well as a sharp widening in its bond spreads.

Another banker said leveraging up to please shareholders was less of a worry than other risks.

McDonald’s ended up pricing a US$750m three-year at Treasuries plus 90bp; a US$1bn five-year at Treasuries plus 115bp; a US$1.75bn 10-year at Treasuries plus 155bp; a US$750m 20-year at Treasuries plus 180bp and a US$1.75bn 30-year at Treasuries plus 195bp.

Those levels translated to coupons of 3.7% on the 10-year and 4.875% on the 30-year. The bonds tightened by 5bp to 8bp in secondary. It still offered value to investors, because the final pricing came on top of a recent spread widening.

The McDonald’s 3.375% May 2025s, issued earlier this year, were trading at a G-spread of 140bp-145bp before the new deal was priced - some 25bp-35bp wider than the Treasuries plus 115bp launch.

“One of the reasons people want to buy bonds that finance M&A is because they are buying after spreads have widened, near the peak,” a senior banker said. “It was a similar case for McDonald‘s.”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were bookrunners on the trade. (Reporting by Hilary Flynn; Additional reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)