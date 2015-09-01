FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's to start all-day breakfast in the U.S. on Oct. 6
September 1, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's to start all-day breakfast in the U.S. on Oct. 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp will begin offering all-day breakfast on Oct. 6, a widely expected move that the company and investors hope will help reverse slumping sales and traffic at the world’s biggest fast-food chain.

Many U.S. consumers prefer to eat breakfast foods at all hours of the day. Among those so-called “Breakfastarians,” McDonald’s is the top choice, according to a recent survey from YouGov BrandIndex, a brand perception research service. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
