McDonald's CEO Don Thompson to retire
January 28, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's CEO Don Thompson to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said Don Thompson would retire as its chief executive and be replaced by Steve Easterbrook, effective March 1.

Easterbrook will also take over the president and board director roles being vacated by Thompson, who has been with the company for 25 years, the company said.

McDonald’s said Easterbrook was previously senior executive vice president and chief brand officer and has worked as president of McDonald’s Europe. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

