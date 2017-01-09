FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CORRECTED-Citic, Carlyle to buy stake in McDonald's China, HK businesses for $2.08 bln
January 9, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Citic, Carlyle to buy stake in McDonald's China, HK businesses for $2.08 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in first paragraph to Citic Ltd from Citic Group Corp)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP would buy a majority interest in McDonald's Corp's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for $2.08 billion, the companies said.

Citic Ltd and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52 percent, while Carlyle and McDonald's will own 28 percent and 20 percent, respectively in the businesses.

Reuters reported in December that McDonald's was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

