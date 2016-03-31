McDonald's to add over 1,500 outlets in China, Hong Kong, Korea

March 31 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Thursday it plans to add more than 1,500 restaurants in China, Hong Kong and South Korea over the next five years.

The company also said it was looking for franchisee partners.

McDonald’s already has more than 2,800 restaurants in those markets, the majority of which are company-owned.

The company said it is seeking partners who would “enable localized decisions on growth initiatives.” (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)