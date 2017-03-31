FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
#U.S. Legal News
March 31, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 5 months ago

McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack

Vishaka George and Anya George Tharakan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.

The information included names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment backgrounds of candidates who applied online for jobs at McDonald's Canada restaurants between March 2014 and March 2017.

The careers website was shut down after McDonald's learned of the attack, and will remain closed until an ongoing investigation is complete, the unit said.

The company said it currently had no evidence that the information taken had been misused.

McDonald's Canada said its job application forms do not ask for sensitive personal information such as social insurance numbers, banking or health information.

McDonald's said earlier this month its official Twitter handle was compromised after a tweet sent from the account slammed U.S. President Donald Trump.

