5 months ago
McDonald's Canada says careers website hacked
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 5 months ago

McDonald's Canada says careers website hacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp said on Friday the personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised after the company's Canadian careers website was the target of a cyber attack.

The information included the names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment backgrounds of the applicants.

The website was closed after McDonald's learned of the attack, and will remain shut until an ongoing investigation is complete, the Canadian unit of McDonald's said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

