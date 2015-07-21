FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's may offer all-day breakfast in U.S. from Oct - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's may offer all-day breakfast in U.S. from Oct - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp could start offering all-day breakfast in its U.S. restaurants as early as October, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal company memo.

The company started testing the idea in March and the tests were encouraging, the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the memo sent by McDonald's to employees and U.S. franchisees. (on.wsj.com/1CU4cYC)

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

The world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue has been losing customers to newer rivals including burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill as consumers switch to foods perceived as healthier.

McDonald’s has also been testing other ideas, including custom burgers and healthier options such as breakfast bowls made with kale and spinach, to attract customers.

The company’s shares closed at $97.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.