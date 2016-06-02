FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
McDonald's nears deal to shift headquarters to Chicago - report
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

McDonald's nears deal to shift headquarters to Chicago - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is nearing a deal to shift its headquarters to the former Harpo Studios campus in Chicago from Oak Brook, Illinois, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

The world's biggest restaurant chain is in advanced negotiations with Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay to move its headquarters to a building on Randolph Street, Crain's Chicago Business reported, citing people familiar with the deal. (bit.ly/25yPCQG)

Sterling Bay bought Oprah Winfrey's former Harpo Studios campus for more than $30 million in 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.