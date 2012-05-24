FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's elects Hoffmann to run Asia Pacific
May 24, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

McDonald's elects Hoffmann to run Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Thursday that its board elected Dave Hoffmann to become president of its Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region as of July 1, giving him responsibility for 5,500 restaurants in a major international region.

Hoffmann, 44, is a 16-year McDonald’s veteran who currently serves as senior vice president for restaurant support in the region, known as APMEA. He succeeds Tim Fenton, who is set to become McDonald’s chief operating officer on July 1. Fenton will continue to oversee Japanese operations.

Hoffmann will be based in Singapore and report to Fenton, the world’s largest fast-food chain said.

