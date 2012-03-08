McDonald's Feb. sales miss on weak Europe, Asia

March 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in February sales at established restaurants across the globe, weighed down by weakness in Europe as well as Asia/Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain said on Thursday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 7.5 percent globally.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for a worldwide sales gain of 7.7 percent, while those polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a gain of 8.2 percent.