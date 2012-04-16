FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-McDonald's taps Fenton as chief operating officer
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-McDonald's taps Fenton as chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp will promote Tim Fenton, currently president of its Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) unit, to the post of chief operating officer effective July 1, the world’s biggest fast-food chain said on Monday.

The COO post at McDonald’s is traditionally seen as a proving ground for candidates for the company’s top job.

Fenton, 54, will succeed COO Don Thompson, who will become McDonald’s president and chief executive on July 1, following the retirement of current CEO Jim Skinner.

McDonald’s said that both Skinner and Thompson recommended Fenton for the COO position.

In his nearly 40-year career with McDonald‘s, Fenton has held leadership roles in Europe, the United States and APMEA, McDonald’s said.

Shares of McDonald’s were down 0.5 percent at $96.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

