#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's to pay $355,000 civil penalties to settle immigration case - U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp will pay $355,000 in civil penalties, undergo 20 months of monitoring and train its employees as part of a settlement of an immigration-related discrimination claim, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

“The settlement agreement also requires McDonald’s to compensate lawful permanent resident employees of McDonald‘s-owned restaurants who lost work or lost their jobs due to these documentary practices,” Justice said in a statement.

The agreement only addresses actions by McDonald‘s, not its franchises, the department said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

