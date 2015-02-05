McDonald's Japan posts first operating loss since 2001 listing

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese unit of McDonald’s Corp posted its first annual operating loss since since going public in 2001, battered by a string of food safety scandals and a shortage of french fries.

McDonald’s Holdings Co (Japan), which operates the fast food chain’s second-largest restaurant network in the world, said it booked an operating loss of 6.7 billion yen ($57 million) in 2014 on a 14 percent decline in revenue to 222.3 billion yen.

That compares with an operating profit of 11.5 billion yen in 2013.

McDonald’s Japan, which is 49.9 percent owned by McDonald’s Corp, gave no earnings forecasts for the current year. Same-store sales for January slid 39 percent, its seventh straight month of double-digit declines. ($1 = 117.1100 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)