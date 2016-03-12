FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's franchisees depict doomsday scenario in labor dispute
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 12, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

McDonald's franchisees depict doomsday scenario in labor dispute

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

If fast food giant McDonald’s USA is held legally liable for workers’ employment issues along with the owners of its restaurants, it could mean the end of the company’s franchise model, lawyers for the owners said on Thursday.

Such arguments were advanced in opening statements Thursday in the long-awaited trial over whether McDonald’s can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its independently owned franchises, which account for 90 percent of the chain’s U.S. restaurants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RVI6Zq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.