McDonald's franchisees depict doomsday scenario in labor dispute

If fast food giant McDonald’s USA is held legally liable for workers’ employment issues along with the owners of its restaurants, it could mean the end of the company’s franchise model, lawyers for the owners said on Thursday.

Such arguments were advanced in opening statements Thursday in the long-awaited trial over whether McDonald’s can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its independently owned franchises, which account for 90 percent of the chain’s U.S. restaurants.

