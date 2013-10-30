FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's and Kraft to test grocery coffee sales in 2014
October 30, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's and Kraft to test grocery coffee sales in 2014

Phil Wahba, Lisa Baertlein

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp and Kraft Foods Group Inc plan in 2014 to test sales of McCafe-branded packaged coffees at grocery stores and other retail locations in multiple U.S. markets, the companies said on Wednesday.

The tests will include packages of whole bean and ground coffee as well as “single-cup” options. Test markets and pricing were not disclosed.

“We want to work with McDonald’s to help consumers enjoy McCafe premium coffee in the comfort and convenience of their own homes,” Kraft Foods CEO Tony Vernon told analysts on a conference call. Kraft will handle the marketing of the McDonald’s brand coffee.

McDonald’s said in a statement it was “building on the momentum of our McCafe beverages in our restaurants by expanding these options.”

