McDonald's trial delayed in NLRB joint employer case
January 11, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's trial delayed in NLRB joint employer case

Karen Freifeld, Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A judge on Friday adjourned the highly anticipated trial over whether McDonald’s USA can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan canceled the Monday start date for the trial without setting a new one, citing problems with the courtroom technology to present evidence and allow parties to participate remotely, said Claude Schoenberg, an attorney for one of the franchisees in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JA5JGP

