McDonald's trial delayed in NLRB joint employer case

A judge on Friday adjourned the highly anticipated trial over whether McDonald’s USA can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan canceled the Monday start date for the trial without setting a new one, citing problems with the courtroom technology to present evidence and allow parties to participate remotely, said Claude Schoenberg, an attorney for one of the franchisees in the case.

