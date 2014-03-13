REFILE-McDonald's hit by lawsuits claiming it steals wages

March 13 (Reuters) - Several lawsuits were filed this week against McDonald’s Corp by fast-food workers, alleging the hamburger chain was systematically stealing their wages.

The seven suits, filed Wednesday and Thursday in New York, California and Michigan, allege that the fast-food giant hasn’t paid the employees for off-the-clock work, has denied them time for a meal or break, cheated them of overtime pay, and hasn’t compensated them for the care of their uniforms.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.