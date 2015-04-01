FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's to hike restaurant workers' salaries by over 10 pct -WSJ
April 1, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's to hike restaurant workers' salaries by over 10 pct -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp plans to raise U.S. restaurant workers’ pay by more than 10 percent and tack on benefits such as paid vacations, the Wall Street Journal cited a senior executive as saying on Wednesday.

The reported move from the world’s biggest restaurant chain follows planned entry-level wage hikes by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers, amid frequent fast-food and retail worker protests calling for higher pay and better working conditions.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Chris Reese)

