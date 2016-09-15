FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's gets final bids for N.Asia stores -sources
September 15, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

McDonald's gets final bids for N.Asia stores -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has received final offers from at least three bidding groups for its China and Hong Kong outlets, with global private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital teaming up with Chinese partners for the business worth up to $3 billion, sources told Reuters.

Carlyle has joined with Chinese state conglomerate CITIC Group, while TPG has teamed up with mini-market operator Wumart Stores on their separate bids, said the sources, who declined to be named.

Real estate firm Sanpower Group also made an offer for the assets. The company has previously said it was teaming up with Beijing Tourism Group.

TPG and Carlyle declined to comment on their final bids, while CITIC, Wumart and Sanpower didn't return requests for comment during a holiday in mainland China.

McDonald's reiterated a previous comment that it is making progress in finding a long-term partner for the assets. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok and Tris Pan; Editing by Will Waterman)

