McDonald's testing new Chicken McNuggets recipe in some U.S. markets

April 27 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said it is testing new recipes for its staple Chicken McNuggets snack in some U.S. markets to cater to growing consumer demand for less-processed food.

The company said on Wednesday it started testing a “simpler” recipe for the snack in 140 restaurants in Oregon and Washington state last month.

The nuggets being tested in Portland do not contain any artificial preservatives, the company said in an emailed statement.